Nearly 1,000 pounds of liquid meth found hidden in truck's fuel tank in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Nearly 1,000 pounds of liquid methamphetamine was discovered by federal law enforcement officers this week hidden inside a tractor trailer's fuel tank in Otay Mesa.

The drug seizure happened just before 11:30 a.m. Monday after a truck attempted to enter the United States through the Otay Mesa Import Cargo Facility.

Officials said that after a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer spotted "a white, crystalline substance" on the top of the fuel tank, officers found 944.90 pounds of methamphetamine inside.

The truck's driver, a 26-year-old Tijuana man, told officers he agreed to leave the truck in a parking lot in Otay Mesa in exchange for $1,000, according to a criminal complaint filed in San Diego federal court. The driver has since been charged with a federal drug importation offense.

Department of Justice

Department of Justice

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.