Nearly 1,000 pounds of liquid meth found hidden in truck's fuel tank in Otay Mesa

Department of Justice
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Nearly 1,000 pounds of liquid methamphetamine was discovered by federal law enforcement officers this week hidden inside a tractor trailer's fuel tank in Otay Mesa.

The drug seizure happened just before 11:30 a.m. Monday after a truck attempted to enter the United States through the Otay Mesa Import Cargo Facility.

Officials said that after a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer spotted "a white, crystalline substance" on the top of the fuel tank, officers found 944.90 pounds of methamphetamine inside.

The truck's driver, a 26-year-old Tijuana man, told officers he agreed to leave the truck in a parking lot in Otay Mesa in exchange for $1,000, according to a criminal complaint filed in San Diego federal court. The driver has since been charged with a federal drug importation offense.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
