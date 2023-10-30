NCTD awarded $144K for Oceanside pedestrian tunnel art and safety features

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - The North County Transit District has been awarded $144,000 from the California Department of Transportation's Clean California Local Grant Program for a public art project and security features in the Oceanside Transit Center pedestrian tunnel, it was announced Monday.

"Beautifying public spaces with art has been shown to increase safety and security, improve the customer experience, create a sense of place, deter vandalism and enhance livability for residents," said NCTD Board Chair and Solana Beach Council Member Jewel Edson. "This project will not only bring significant benefits to transit riders, it will also provide local residents with a cool new area to enjoy and be proud of."

The transit agency will work with nonprofit MainStreet Oceanside to develop a request for proposals for a mural artist. The project area will include the pedestrian entryway into the tunnel.

"This tunnel project represents a wonderful collaboration with the local neighborhood, MainStreet Oceanside and NCTD to create a community inspired representation of Oceanside's unique history and diverse culture while increasing the space's desirability and enjoyment for both locals and visitors," said Jane Marshall, Oceanside Coastal Neighborhood Association and MainStreet Oceanside design committee liaison.

The funding is from the Clean California Local Grant Program, which includes $100 million Caltrans has allocated for communities to "beautify and improve transit centers, among other locations," a statement from the state agency reads.

In addition to the artwork, the $144,000 will allow NCTD to include security improvements such as cameras and speakers to "increase safety for pedestrians and to extend the lifespan of the art by discouraging vandalism," an NCTD statement reads.

According to NCTD, the total project cost is estimated to be around $231,000.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.