Navy Seals to join mission to clear brush at veteran's Fallbrook home

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) - A Navy veteran is on a mission to help a neighbor and fellow veteran battle the threat of wildfires.

Months after the winter rains, 83-year-old Navy veteran Michael Lambert and his wife have struggled to keep up with the overgrowth on their 3-acre property in Fallbrook.

“It’s getting physically harder to do things,” said Lambert,

There are trees and brush touching the house, encroaching on fence lines and wrapping around an art studio.

After Lambert's wife posted on a Facebook page, in search of resources, neighbor and Navy veteran Talitha Brewer responded, offering to do a little weeding.

Soon after she got to the house, she realized the job would be a bigger than she could handle.

“There are several neighbors at risk. This is a massive fire risk,” said Brewer.

Brewer posted a TikTok video, asking the community for help.

The video went viral, with some 300,000 views.

Volunteers showed up last weekend to help clear the driveway. The same weekend, she got a call and visit from an officer with Naval Special Warfare Command.

The Command Master Chief did a whole evaluation at the property. He said, ’I'll bring the Navy Seals and frogmen to help you … You are veterans. You asked for help and here we go,’” said Brewer.

She says this Saturday, dozens of Navy Seals will help clear brush and trim trees.

“I get chills thinking about it. I just needed help … just wanted to help a veteran,” said Brewer.

Brewer created a Gofundme campaign to help raise money to rent large dumpsters, and for fuel for the equipment.

Brewer says she hoping to broaden her Gofundme campaign to help other seniors in Fallbrook, needing helping clearing brush.

“What she’s done is just awesome, unbelievable. Extraordinary,” said Lambert.

“The community helping me make this happen, is just a miracle,” said Brewer.