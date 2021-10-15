Navy Sailor Sentenced Nearly Six Years for Manslaughter in Woman's Motel Death

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Navy sailor who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection with a woman's death at a Midway-area motel was sentenced Thursday to nearly six years in state prison.

Marquise Tyree Wisher, 28, pleaded guilty earlier this year to causing the May 4, 2020, death of 32-year-old Rosa Jaco. Wisher, who was previously charged with murder in the case, also pleaded guilty to domestic violence and false imprisonment counts for a separate incident involving his wife, which occurred less than two months before Jaco died.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on May 4, 2020, paramedics responding to a call for medical aid at a motel in the 3800 block of Greenwood Street found Jaco unconscious and unresponsive.

At Wisher's arraignment, Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Matzger said the cause of death was strangulation and alleged that Wisher's DNA was found underneath the victim's fingernails.

At sentencing, the victim's mother, Yolanda Jaco, expressed anger and disbelief over what she said was a light punishment, and stated that she had a family member who received more time for drug offenses than Wisher did for killing someone.

She and other family members shared their feelings of loss with the court, as well as their struggles caring for Jaco's four children.

In a statement to the court, Wisher said, "I never intended to cause the victim any harm, but I know I have to take responsibility for my actions. I don't blame anyone but myself. I pray that one day, I'll be forgiven for my crime."

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.