Navy helicopter successfully recovered from San Diego Bay after Thursday crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Navy officials said Saturday they successfully retrieved the MH-60R helicopter from the waters of San Diego Bay. The aircraft crashed into the bay near Naval Base Coronado on Thursday night.

The helicopter's body was lifted from 15 feet of water around noon and subsequently "moved to Naval Base Coronado and offloaded onto the pier," as said in a press release from Naval Air Forces.

All six crew members involved in the incident are in good condition, and were released from the hospital on Friday, the release also said.

Watch: Expert gives insight on Navy helicopter crash into San Diego Bay

The helicopter belonged to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 41, responsible for training new Naval Aviators to operate the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, officials said.

"I am immensely proud of the teamwork and determination shown by our Sailors and civilians throughout the recovery," said Capt. Newt McKissick, commanding officer of Naval Base Coronado.