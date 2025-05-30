Navy family facing debt after losing car in plane crash receives 'lifeline'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Navy family whose car was destroyed in last week's plane crash in Murphy Canyon has received an outpouring of support from the community, with more than $10,000 raised in just 36 hours.

Nichole Crone and her husband, an active duty Navy servicemember, were among the more than 20 car owners whose vehicles were damaged after the business jet crash that killed six people on board the aircraft.

The family's 2020 Kia Soul was parked along Taussig Street when it was engulfed by flames from jet fuel following the crash. Ring video captured the moment fire advanced toward their vehicle before it was completely destroyed.

Despite having comprehensive insurance coverage, Crone was told by her insurer that after the payout, she would still owe about $4,000 on the car—money the family didn't have available.

The vehicle was essential for the family, as Crone used it to take her autistic son to therapy appointments and for her job shopping for Instacart.

"It was our second car. Helps us with groceries and extras," she said.

After the story aired on ABC 10News, donations began pouring into a GoFundMe campaign. Combined with private donations, more than $10,000 was raised in approximately 36 hours.

"I was absolutely shocked by it, didn't expect it at all," Crone said. “I was very emotional yesterday when I woke up and saw how many people reached out to help. Just very emotional.”

The campaign received more than 100 donations, leaving Crone stunned by the community's generosity.

"I'm greatly appreciative of everybody who has helped, even those who don't know us. I'm appreciative of everything. It's just a lot," she said.

Crone plans to use the money to pay off the remaining amount owed on the destroyed car while putting a down payment on another vehicle.

"I think the message is, there are amazing people out there. No matter what situation you're in, they're willing to help," Crone said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

