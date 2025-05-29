Navy family faces financial challenges after Murphy Canyon plane crash evacuation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Dozens of families remain evacuated from their homes nearly a week after a plane crashed into a Murphy Canyon military community, creating new financial burdens for those affected.

"We had a small window, between a fire taller than a house and a car that's exploding. No choice, but to jump through it," Kiera Hernandez.

Julian and Kiera Hernandez and their three young children were forced to jump through flames to escape their home on Sample Street when the crash occurred. Now they're dealing with both emotional trauma and unexpected financial challenges.

The family's 2005 Nissan Armada, which was parked in their driveway just feet from where jet fuel burned, shows signs of damage from the intense heat. The bumper is bent, sensors are melted, and parts of the vehicle appear warped, according to Julian, who is active duty Navy.

Despite this damage, they say their insurance company has declined to total the car and is offering only about $700 after a body shop estimate. The couple purchased the SUV a few years ago for $7,500.

"When we're driving it, it’s making a new popping noise ... Brakes are different, as the heat traveled under the car," Kiera said.

When asked if she feels safe driving the SUV, Kiera responded, “No, I do not."

The couple plans to get another estimate from a mechanic for the vehicle damage.

Beyond their car troubles, the family is also concerned about their belongings inside their home. During the brief 15-minute window they were allowed to collect their things Saturday, they noted the overwhelming odor of jet fuel and fire throughout the house.

Although their home didn't burn, the couple is frustrated with their renters insurance company, which seemed skeptical about covering their smoke-damaged belongings and the more than $1,000 worth of groceries left behind.

“Stressful. It makes your pocket hurt. It really hurts,” she added.

Despite these challenges, the couple tries to maintain perspective.

"We are okay. We are safe," said Kiera. "Everything will come when it's time."

The Hernandez family says Airbnb credits provided by Liberty Military Housing will cover their temporary housing. They've been told they will be relocated to a new permanent home within a few weeks.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help the family with car repairs and other expenses.

