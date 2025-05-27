SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Navy family is facing thousands of dollars in debt after their car was destroyed in last week's plane crash, despite having comprehensive insurance coverage.

Navy family faces debt after plane crash in Murphy Canyon destroys car

Ring video captured the terrifying moments when jet fuel ignited along Taussig Street in Murphy Canyon, creating a trail of fire that engulfed Nichole's Kia Soul. It was one of more than 20 vehicles destroyed in the plane crash.

"We were scared, didn't know if car was going to explode. Just a scary experience," Nichole said.

Nichole and her husband, who serves in the Navy, ran out and witnessed the destruction after one of their three children heard the tires ‘popping’ from the flames.

On Tuesday, the family received disappointing news from their insurer, USAA, about their coverage for the 2020 Kia Soul they purchased a few years ago.

"Our mileage was a little high, and it’s not a newer vehicle," Nichole said.

Despite having comprehensive coverage, the insurance payout will leave them approximately $4,000 in debt. The family will receive about $16,000 from insurance, minus a $1,000 deductible, but they still owe $19,000 on the loan.

"Pretty much still in disbelief that this has happened, very stressful very stressful," Nichole said.

The loss has left the family without their second vehicle, which Nichole used to take her autistic son to therapy appointments and for her job shopping for Instacart.

"My doing that, helps me get by with groceries and extras like that," Nichole said.

Nichole is now trying to determine if she has GAP coverage, an add-on insurance option that helps cover the difference between what is owed on a car and its value if totaled.

"Wasn't our fault. It wasn't anything we could have controlled," Nichole said when asked if the situation seemed fair. "Not at all."

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help the family replace their burned car.

