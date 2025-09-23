Navy doctor under investigation after social media posts of transgender healthcare role

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego-based Navy commander is under investigation after social media posts about her LinkedIn profile led to her removal from leadership positions.

Commander Janelle Marra, who has served on active duty in the Navy for 17 years as a doctor and the head of a unit trained to provide medical care during military operations, was notified earlier this month that she was being investigated.

"I don't care where you work or what you do. Nobody should have to find out that they've lost positions via Twitter," Marra said.

According to Marra's wife, Cassandra, they didn't understand what was happening until they saw a post on X from a far-right account called Libs of TikTok. The account had screenshotted Marra's profile, highlighting her pronouns and job title as Deputy Medical Director for Transgender Healthcare.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth reposted the screenshot with the caption: "Pronouns updated: she/her/fired."

"Why would you repost something like that? It was a little bit terrifying, because we're still receiving threats and harassment," Cassandra said.

Cassandra shared a nomination letter from January of last year that includes Marra's title as "Navy Deputy Medical Officer for the Transgender Health Center" under the Biden administration.

"Nobody ever said, hey we're dropping this, we're stopping this, so she kept doing the job," Cassandra said.

A U.S. Navy official told me that the Transgender Health Center was abandoned during Donald Trump's presidency. The official said Marra was nominated but not officially appointed to the position.

Cassandra says Marra was expected to start the job once she was nominated.

"She goes into work every single day, still willing to serve this country despite what her country's done to her," Cassandra said.

Marra hasn't been fired and is still working as a physician at the Naval Medical Center in San Diego.

A Navy official says she "was removed from her leadership role due to a loss of confidence in her ability to lead pending an investigation of potential violation of Navy social media policy."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.