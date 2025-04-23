National University teaches San Diego students about military child experience

SAN DIEGO — In recognition of Month of the Military Child, National University representatives visited several San Diego County schools Tuesday, including Loma Verde Elementary in Chula Vista, to help students better understand the unique challenges their military-connected classmates face.

The special lessons were part of a nationwide curriculum created by Harmony Academy at National University. It is designed to bridge the gap between military and non-military students, helping to build understanding among young students about the sacrifices made by military families.

"It allows them to really understand that kids serve, too," Meg O'Grady from National University said, who led the classroom visit. "We know that when parents are in the military, kids often have a lot of challenges in moving around."

Loma Verde Elementary students also participated in a Zoom meeting connecting them with military classrooms around the country, creating a sense of community for children who often relocate frequently.

Third-grader Aylain reflected on what she learned: "There are kids with parents who work very hard, and some kids miss their parents a lot, so they send messages to them so the people in the military can remember them."

The curriculum also taught students practical lessons about supporting one another. Student Lucas explained what he learned about safety: "If someone has something that could hurt people, you could tell an interested adult, so it could stop anybody from getting hurt."

As part of the lesson, students learned about different military medals awarded for acts of service.

"My favorite medal was the nurse one because I like helping people and stuff like that," said student Abby.

Teacher Sharyn Kang invited representatives from National University to her third-grade classroom to help military students feel seen and heard while educating their classmates about military life.

"I think these lessons fit really nicely into that," Kang said. "Just recognizing that sometimes kids get lonely and they need a friend and to be that person themselves."