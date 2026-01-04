Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal News

Actions

National security expert weighs in on U.S. strike on Venezuela

Ron Bee speaks into Venezuelan attack
Ron Bee speaks into Venezuelan attack
Posted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - President Trump authorized multiple strikes on Venezuela early Saturday, after tensions escalated between the both countries. President Maduro and his wife, the first lady, are facing drug trafficking charges and other serious offenses in New York after being successfully captured in the strike.

San Diego representatives have expressed everything from gratitude, to concern and support of the Trump administration.

National Security expert Ron Bee weighs in with ABC10 on what could come next.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help End Hunger in San Diego

Donate Today