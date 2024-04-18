National School District students present proclamation to fight sewage crisis

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — Sixth-grade students from the National School District are joining the fight against the sewage crisis in Imperial Beach.

On Wednesday, they read a proclamation at the school district, hoping to attract Governor Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden's attention.

The students learned about the issue during roundtable talks with the superintendent and decided they wanted to do something about it.

The student’s proclamation comes a day after the Tijuana River was ranked the ninth most endangered river in the American Rivers report, and advocates hope the national spotlight will lead to action.

The students forwarded the proclamation to the president, governor, congressman Juan Vargas, and the United Nations.

They're also planning an Earth Day march to address the issue next week.