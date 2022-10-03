National City woman's family loses several homes to Hurricane Ian

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) - A National City woman is frantically trying to help her mother, one of several family members now homeless because of Hurricane Ian.

Terri Heaton recorded dramatic video of whipping winds and rising waters Wednesday night from the balcony of her room at a riverfront hotel in North Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian made landfall.

“I was terrified actually. I was scared,” said Heaton, 62.

She and other family waited out the hurricane at the hotel. The next morning, they drove a few miles to their homes at a mobile home retirement community and immediately saw the destruction.

“It's just devastating when you look at what once was, that isn’t,” said Heaton, choking back tears. “It’s surreal.”

At the home of her mother and wheelchair-bound brother, a third of the home was gone with the wind and rain.

At her own place, the roof is caving in from the wind and the weight of the water. The home was flooded with three feet of water.

Her daughter, Xonae, lives in National City.

“With all the moisture damage, it’s very, very likely she'll lose the entire place,” said Xonae.

Xonae talks to her mom daily.

“It’s tears every time,“ said Xonae.

She says they both get emotional when talking about the loss of the house. Heaton has taken in about a dozen people throughout the last few years, anyone who needed a place to stay.

“She’s known as Momma Terri. Her house is her sanctuary. She’s always opened it up. Knowing she's lost it, it’s heart-wrenching,” said Xonae.

Xonae says that home, which they thought was covered by flood insurance, was not

“Because it was supposed to be under the park, but the park didn't have it,” said Xonae.

Xonae has started a Gofundme campaign to help her mother, now living in a tent in her backyard and trying to figure out what comes next.

“It’s my birthday in a few days. I’ll be 63, and I don't have anything,” said Heaton.

Other family members who lost a home are staying with family in Tampa.

Heaton says the Red Cross is on-site at the mobile home park assisting victims. FEMA is expected in the next few days.

