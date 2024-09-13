National City Police: Two 13-year-old students admit to making fake threat at National City Middle School

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – Two 13-year-old students admitted to creating a fake shooting threat at National City Middle School, according to police.

National City Police said the teens told officers they sent a message threatening to shoot up the school as a prank because they did not want to go to school.

Police filed a crime report and both teens were released to their parents.

This week, authorities around San Diego County responded to threats against schools that were later determined to be bogus.

In Chula Vista, a 12-year-old student was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of making fake threats that circulated at Bonita Vista Middle School, Rancho Del Rey Middle School, and Discovery Charter.

On Thursday, a message regarding a possible shooting threat was made against Olive Peirce Middle School in Ramona.

After a brief school lockdown and investigation, sheriff’s deputies said the threat was unfounded.