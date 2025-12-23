National City Police Department spreads holiday cheer with annual Christmas Wonderland

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — For more than 20 years, the National City Police Department has organized a Christmas Wonderland for South Bay families, giving them an extra treat before the holidays.

Smiles were everywhere at the event held in the parking lot of the National City Police Department. Children, parents, volunteers, and police officers all gathered to celebrate the season together.

For some kids, the excitement started building even before they arrived at the event.

"He's been excited, so he's, well, he was waiting for this day. Alright, let's go. I showered. Let's go," Nancy Negrete said about her son.

The police department invited 25 pre-selected families to attend based on recommendations from the National School District. The families were chosen as deserving kids who could use some holiday magic, thanks to donations from businesses and people in the community.

Each family was served breakfast and took pictures with Santa. But the main event allowed each child to choose a toy from the table. One young participant, Kerwens, said he had his eye on a couple of items.

"I'm looking for a car," Kerwens said.

Jonathan De Jesus and his dad, Johnnie, were among the families taking in the entire experience, grateful for the blessing the community has shared.

"It does help because there can be a little more extra gifts under the present that are from, you know, other people in the community, like I like to say, but you know it does help out, and like it says looks more abundant in the Christmas spirit and holiday time for us," Johnnie De Jesus said.

For sixth-grader Johnathan, he learned an important lesson that he hopes to take with him in 2025.

"It teaches me about like gratitude and appreciation," Johnathan De Jesus said.

