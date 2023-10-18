National City Police apprehend 11-year-old suspected of making bomb threat to Lincoln Acres Elementary school

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — Lincoln Acres Elementary School will not have in-person classes on Wednesday after a threat to the campus in early September, according to police.

National City Police said they identified, located, and apprehended an 11-year-old child as the person suspected of making a threatening phone call to the school. NCPD officials said they were notified by school officials on Sept. 1 about a threat to take place on Oct. 18.

Police said there is substantial evidence that connects the child to the crime.

Last Friday, days before the child was identified by police, National School District's superintendent said the district sent a message to parents notifying them of the bomb threat, which they say came as a voicemail.

In that message to families, the superintendent told parents classes would be remote for the day of the threat because the investigation was still ongoing. Those who couldn’t be remote would be sent to an undisclosed, off-campus location for the day.

The superintendent told ABC 10News over the phone that parents weren’t notified when the threat initially came in early September to give police time to investigate. The superintendent thanked the department for bringing the sensitive issue to a closure.

Several parents around the school Tuesday evening told ABC 10News they were aware of the threat but wouldn’t go on camera because saying the district asked them to not speak to the media about the bomb threat due to safety concerns.

Police and the district did not confirm if the child is a student at Lincoln Acres, but the superintendent says classes remain virtual on Wednesday with students returning on Thursday.

The police department says there is no longer an active threat to the school but did say the investigation is ongoing.