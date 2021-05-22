National City parents killed in Tijuana crash, children hospitalized

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) -- A National City family is grieving the loss of their loved ones, who were killed in a fiery crash in Tijuana on Sunday morning.

Family members tell ABC 10News the family was in Tijuana to visit a relative's gravesite. To avoid long border wait times, the family was crossing around 2 a.m.

According to our reporting partners Televisa, the family was waiting to cross when a suspected drunk driver slammed into their car. The family's car burst into flames.

The father, Juan Valle, was trapped in the car and killed. His wife died at a Tijuana hospital.

Family members say the couple's three children, ages 7, 10, and 15, suffered serious injuries and are receiving care at a San Diego-area hospital. Three others in the car suffered minor injuries.

According to Televisa, Tijuana police arrested the 30-year-old woman suspected of drunk driving. The couple's family tells ABC 10News they want justice and the woman to be held accountable for her actions.

The family has created a GoFundMe campaign to help with the funeral and medical expenses, if you'd like to help click here.