National City mayor Ron Morrison announces he will not seek re-election

NATIONAL CITY (KGTV) — National City Mayor Ron Morrison announced Saturday he will not seek re-election after serving the community for 34 years.

Morrison made the announcement outside City Hall, where he also spoke about his long career and his hopes for the next mayor.

"I have my own style and I don't expect anyone else to follow that style and anything else. I mean that that's, that's just the way it is. But the one thing that has to be consistent is it has to be a person who puts the National City first," Morrison said.

Following Morrison's announcement, City Councilman Jose Rodriguez thanked him for his service while also launching his campaign for mayor.

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