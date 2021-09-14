National City formalwear shop targeted by a vandal twice in three weeks

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) - For the second time in three weeks, a formalwear shop in National City was used as target practice, leaving a family-owned business on the brink of closing.

Just before 10 p.m. Monday, inside the formalwear shop Divas Fashion, co-owner Dulce Tablas was checking inventory, while her two teenage nephews were doing homework when they heard it.

“We hear like a gun a gunshot. We got scared and heard the glass break,” said Tablas.

They raced outside and saw a grey car speeding away.

“When I look back at the store, I see the glass shattered everywhere on the floor, and inside the store, the window is broken. I feel very devastated,” said Tablas.

For Tablas' family, it’s the latest setback in a pandemic full of them.

More than a year ago, the same window was smashed, as thieves stole $50,000 worth of merchandise.

Tablas' family didn't have insurance, because they were closed during the pandemic and were cutting expenses.

“We're a very hard-working family, and we don’t understand why people are harming us,” said Tablas.

The pandemic forced Tablas' family to permanently close a banquet hall and another formalwear shop.

Months ago, they re-opened their last remaining formalwear shop.

Nearly three weeks ago, a shot-out door greeted Tablas. In the ceiling was a bullet hole.

“I saw the door shattered, and I was heartbroken,” said Tablas.

They're insured, but the deductibles will be costly. With business still slow, Tablas says her family could soon be forced to decide whether the close the shop they've started 15 years ago.

“It’s been a big struggle … We’re thinking these are our last weeks,” said Tablas.

Anyone with information on the cases is asked to call National City Police at 619-336-4411.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help the business.

