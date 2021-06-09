Watch
Mysterious boom heard throughout San Diego County

Allison Horn
Posted at 9:25 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 00:40:56-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diegans are scratching their heads after a mysterious boom was reported throughout the county Tuesday night.

The booming noise was reported just before 8:30 p.m. and could be heard by residents from Coronado to Chula Vista and Vista.

"Heard and felt it. We thought someone was trying to break into our home," one Facebook user wrote. "I heard it here in Fallbrook but assumed that it was bombing on Camp Pendleton," another wrote.

The United States Geological Survey hasn’t reported any major activity and it’s unclear at this time if military activity could be responsible.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria tweeted that he heard the sound, seizing the opportunity to encourage San Diegans to get vaccinated.

10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

