Mysterious boom heard throughout San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diegans are scratching their heads after a mysterious boom was reported throughout the county Tuesday night.

The booming noise was reported just before 8:30 p.m. and could be heard by residents from Coronado to Chula Vista and Vista.

"Heard and felt it. We thought someone was trying to break into our home," one Facebook user wrote. "I heard it here in Fallbrook but assumed that it was bombing on Camp Pendleton," another wrote.

The United States Geological Survey hasn’t reported any major activity and it’s unclear at this time if military activity could be responsible.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria tweeted that he heard the sound, seizing the opportunity to encourage San Diegans to get vaccinated.



Yes, I heard it. No, I don’t know what it was. I’ll share if I get any information. Get vaccinated if you haven’t yet.#SanDiegoBoom — Todd Gloria (@ToddGloria) June 9, 2021

