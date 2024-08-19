Murder charges dismissed against couple in woman's Mountain View death

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Murder charges have been dismissed against a husband and wife in connection with the death of a woman who fell and sustained fatal injuries while trying to hold onto the hood of a moving van in the Mountain View neighborhood.

At the end of a two-day preliminary hearing, San Diego Superior Court Judge Daniel Goldstein dismissed those counts on Friday against Cory Skellion, 27, and Brooklyn Broadway, 25, who were charged last year in connection with the death of 32-year-old Angelica "Gel" Wuerth.

All charges against Skellion were dismissed, while Broadway still faces charges of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run. She now faces a maximum of six years in state prison.

A San Diego County District Attorney's Office spokesperson said in a statement, "We will continue to seek justice for the victim as we proceed with the case."

San Diego police said Skellion and Broadway had previously rented a house from Wuerth, who was found in the roadway just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 10. She was taken to a hospital, where she died the following day.



While the initial call to police reported that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, police said that upon further investigation, it was discovered that the victim was involved in a "confrontation" with Skellion and Broadway near Jamul Avenue and Ocean View Boulevard just before she sustained her fatal injuries.

According to SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell, the victim was first bumped by a van Skellion was driving. Then with the victim grabbing onto the hood, the van drove with her atop the vehicle, and she was eventually slung from the van, the lieutenant said.

Defense attorneys for both defendants say Wuerth confronted the couple, climbed onto the hood of their van as they were trying to leave, and did not get off the hood even though the defendants stopped the van at one point.

At some point, Skellion and Broadway switched seats and while Broadway drove, Wuerth fell from the hood when Broadway stopped at a traffic light, according to attorneys.

Skellion and Broadway were arrested on Nov. 15.

At their arraignment last year, defense attorneys said Skellion and Broadway were a newly married couple originally from the South who were relatively new to San Diego.

Alicia Freeze, one of the attorneys representing Skellion, said her client was working at Marine Corps Recruit Depot at the time. Broadway's attorney, Brandon Naidu, said she was a San Diego-based active-duty member of the Navy.

