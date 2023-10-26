Multiple San Diego County salmonella cases tied to raw milk products

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County health officials have linked 12 local cases of salmonella to raw milk products from a Fresno producer.

The 12 San Diego County residents who became ill reported consuming Raw Farm LLC raw milk or milk products a week before their illness onset. Cases ranged from people ages 1 to 41, with three children hospitalized, according to San Diego County officials.

The initial cases began in late September, with the most recent county case reported on Oct. 17, officials said.

"The county recommends that people who have products from this company in their homes dispose of them immediately," said Dr. Seema Shah, medical director of San Diego County's Epidemiology and Immunization Services Branch.

Raw or natural milk has not gone through the pasteurization process that heats the milk to a high temperature for a short period of time to kill harmful germs that can contaminate raw milk. These germs can include Salmonella, Listeria, E. coli and other bacteria, viruses and parasites.

"It's also important for anyone sick to seek medical care. People who are ill and those that live with them should wash their hands frequently to avoid contaminating surfaces and foods that could spread the disease," Shah added.

Pasteurization is considered the only effective method for eliminating most harmful germs in raw milk or milk products, and does not significantly change the nutritional value.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends against the consumption of raw milk and related products. People most at risk for severe illness are adults 65 years and older, children younger than 5 and people with weakened immune systems, according to San Diego County officials.

People infected with salmonella generally develop bloody or watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, nausea, vomiting and headaches approximately six hours to six days after consuming contaminated foods.

The illness typically lasts four to seven days, with some cases that can lead to hospitalization.

The county of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency urged consumers to avoid all Raw Farm LLC raw milk or milk products.

More information on raw milk safety can be found at www.cdc.gov/foodsafety/rawmilk/fast-facts.html.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.