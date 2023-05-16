Multiple injuries reported in Tijuana explosion

TIJUANA, México (KGTV) – An explosion in Tijuana left multiple people injured Tuesday morning, according to our media partner Televisa.

The explosion was reported around 9:30 a.m. in the Colonia Marrón in the Río Suchiate St., close to the Zona Río across the border from San Ysidro.

The Tijuana Fire Department arrived and found a building damaged, prompting 40 surrounding businesses to be evacuated.

TJ Explosion.mp4

Firefighters said that one person was trapped in the basement of the building with first and second-degree burns. They were rescued and taken to the hospital.

In total, 28 people were injured in the explosion; four were seriously injured, six were moderately injured and 18 suffered mild injuries, according to the fire department.

Firefighters said the explosion was due to gas accumulation in a printing press, similar to an incident in 2018.

In total, six fire stations and 10 ambulances responded.



