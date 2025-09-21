Multiple hospitalized on the USS Harpers Ferry due to smoke inhalation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Multiple medic units transported several people to the hospital Saturday evening after a fan malfunction caused smoke inhalation aboard a Navy ship.

According to the San Diego Fire Department, emergency crews received a call at 7:04 p.m. to assist federal firefighters with an incident that occurred on a ship in the NASSCO ship yard, located off the naval base on East Harbor Drive.

In a statement sent to ABC 10News, a NASSCO spokesperson said: "We can confirm that there was a build up of smoke due to a fan malfunction near the gym on USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49). Several personnel were affected with mild to moderate smoke inhalation. All have been transported to local hospitals for further assessment. Fedfire, Fire Rescue and NASSCO Fire responded immediately and were able to dispel the smoke.”

Video captured by ABC 10News shows concerned individuals rushing to the entrance of General Dynamics NASSCO.

It is unclear how many people were transported to hospital during this incident.