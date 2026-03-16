Multiple burn patients transported to hospital in structure fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Fire Department responded to a two-alarm structure fire off 448 Carlos St. at 4:23 in the afternoon on Saturday.

One adult male suffered life-threatening severe burn wounds all over his body, one adult female suffered severe burn wounds and one juvenile also suffered burn wounds to their face. The female and juvenile's burn wounds are non-life threatening, according to the San Diego Police Department. All three were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Red Cross has been called to the scene.

The Chula Vista Fire Department and the National City Fire Department assisted.

This is a developing story.