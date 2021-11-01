Multiple American Airlines flights into, out of San Diego canceled or delayed

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - American Airlines canceled three flights set to depart Monday from San Diego International Airport along with two arriving flights due to weather and staffing issues.

Flights set to depart at 6:55 a.m. for Phoenix, at 7:19 a.m. to Charlotte, North Carolina and at 9 a.m. to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport were canceled, according to the San Diego International Airport's website.

Flights set to arrive at 10:07 a.m. from Chicago and at 11:46 a.m. from Philadelphia were also canceled.

Flights set to depart at 6:15 a.m. for Chicago and at 10:45 a.m. for Charlotte were delayed as was a flight from Charlotte set to arrive at 9:44 a.m.

Three flights set to arrive Sunday were canceled along with two departing flights while one arriving flight was delayed.

The airline canceled more than 1,500 weekend flights nationwide, about 9% of its total, officials said.

"This week saw two days of severe winds in DFW (Dallas Fort-Worth), with gusts of up to 50 mph on Thursday, creating crosswind limitations that sharply reduced arrival capacity by more than half," David Seymour, American's chief operating officer, wrote in a letter to team members on Saturday.

"This weather drove a large number of cancellations at DFW, as we could only use two runways instead of the usual five that handle our operation. With additional weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of their regular flight sequences.

"To make sure we are taking care of our customers and providing scheduling certainty for our crews, we have adjusted our operation for the last few days this month by proactively canceling some flights.

"We are taking this measure to minimize any inconvenience as much as possible. Most of the customers impacted by these changes are being rebooked the same day, and we apologize for having to make these changes."

Some of the nearly 1,800 flight attendants on leave will begin returning to work Monday, according to Seymour.