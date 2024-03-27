Multiple agencies meeting to discuss Imperial Beach sewage crisis

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) -- A Special Council Workshop will be held Wednesday evening in Imperial Beach to discuss the impacts the ongoing sewage crisis is having on Imperial Beach.

The 6 p.m. meeting will be in the Burress Auditorium at the South Bay Union School District headquarters (601 Elm Ave.) and there will be five agencies presenting -- the International Boundary Water Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, and the SDSU School of Public Health.

Each agency will give an update on the international wastewater treatment plant, possible solutions, and potential funding options to address the Tijuana River pollution, the strain the pollution is having on public health, and more.

Recently, ABC 10News spoke to IBWC officials about pump station PB1, which runs between Tijuana and San Diego, being shut off due to highway construction and repairs in Mexico.

When the repairs are completed, IBWC operations manager Morgan Rogers said the pump is anticipated to be a step in a positive direction.

"We do hope that things start getting back to normal. I'll be able to turn on the other pump station in Mexico, which diverts the flow in the river and put those into the Tijuana wastewater system. So, with that we should see less flow, going down the river, and reaching our coast and our beaches. That's what we're hoping for."