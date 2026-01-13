Multi-vehicle crash blocks I-15 lanes in Escondido area

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) -- A crash involving at least five vehicles led to the closure of multiple lanes on Interstate 15 in the Escondido area early Tuesday morning.

The pileup was reported just before 5:30 a.m. on southbound I-15 near Via Rancho Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials did not immediately indicate what led to the crash but noted at least five vehicles were involved in the incident.

Due to the emergency response to the crash, at least three lanes were shut down. The Del Lago HOV on-ramp to southbound I-15 was also closed, according to Caltrans.

No injuries were immediately reported.

As of 6:30 a.m., three lanes remained closed.

