Multi-phased roadway construction begins around San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority Monday began construction on roadways near the airport as part of efforts to improve transportation infrastructure serving San Diego International Airport.

Construction will occur Sunday through Thursday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Grape Street and Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Pacific Highway. Palm Street construction is slated to begin in January 2027 with exact hours and days to be announced closer to the start date.

"We're investing in infrastructure that will deliver lasting benefits for our communities while strengthening the transportation network that keeps our region connected," said Atif Saeed, president and CEO of the Airport Authority. "These upgrades will improve mobility, accessibility, and efficiency for travelers, support our neighboring communities, and help ensure the airport continues to serve the region for generations to come."

The roadway projects will include rehabilitation, traffic signal modernization, railroad crossing enhancements, accessibility improvements, separated bicycle lanes, upgraded street lighting and added vehicle capacity where needed, according to the airport authority.

According to the authority, temporary lane closures and traffic shifts are expected; however, access to the airport, surrounding neighborhoods, businesses and emergency services will be maintained throughout construction.

Some parking spaces on Grape Street will be removed. Hazard Construction Engineering is the project coordinator.

Construction is expected to continue through fall 2027.

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