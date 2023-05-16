Mujer Divina Burrito & Coffee House in National City vandalized

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — A Michelin-honored South Bay chef was forced to close one of her National City businesses for the day on Monday after it was vandalized overnight.

Chef Priscilla is the owner of Mujer Divina Burrito & Coffee House, located on 8th Avenue in National City.

Priscilla and her husband, Fernando, said the shop was vandalized sometime Sunday night into Monday morning. The damage was discovered by an employee who showed up early on Monday for work.

“Celebrating Mother’s Day and then this happens … It is what it is. As a business owner, you need to stand up,” said Fernando. “We’re surprised why this happened to us. It’s pretty sad.”

The shop's front window was shattered but still in its frame. Throughout the day, the glass started falling apart, leaving holes in the window. The pair said they have no idea why someone would choose to target their business.

The couple said they filed a police report with National City Police Department and had to close their business for the day.

The broken window was boarded up.

“It was damaged inside. The glass was broken, and we don't want people to come in and then slip or something happens,” Fernando said.

Chef Priscilla was recognized by the Michelin Guide in 2020 for her popular taco shop, Tuetano Taqueria, located in Old Town. She’s not letting this stop her and hopes to open as early as Tuesday morning.

“That’s something that won’t stop me from selling burritos and coffee to our wonderful community,” said Priscilla.

ABC 10News reached out to National City Police to confirm they’re investigating this as vandalism and find out if they have any suspect leads, but the department did not respond as of the publication of this story.