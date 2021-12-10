Much needed rain returns to San Diego County after record dry November

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Most of San Diego County saw showers into the afternoon Thursday, one of the first significant rainfalls after a dry November.

According to the National Weather Service, this November was one of the driest and warmest on record.

The rain will taper off in the evening before a new storm returns Monday. Chilly, but drier weather can be expected Friday through Sunday. Alpine saw consistent showers throughout the day, with heavier rainfall for short periods.

“I’m so glad to see it because everything is dying; we just can’t get enough water to keep everything going,” said Robert Stamm, a Japatual Valley resident.

The dry vegetation across the county has elevated the risk of fire danger as many waited for significant rainfall, something Stamm said is a constant worry.

“We live out where we’re pretty much by ourselves on 20 acres, and you worry about fire all the time,” he said. “It’s been what six or seventh months since we really had any good rain? So, I’m appreciative.”

