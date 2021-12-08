Rain arrives in San Diego County after dry November

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego saw it's first measurable amount of rain in more than a month on Tuesday.

Tuesday's cloudy skies , higher humidity and wet roads were a much needed boost for our dry vegetation. Thursday and next Tuesday are promising bigger storms that could produce as much as an inch of rain combined.

Alex Tardy with the National Weather Service says we haven't had measurable rain since late October. November was the top 10 driest and warmest on record in San Diego.

Two big storms in the next ten days are promising an inch of rain combined. The first storm is expected to hit Thursday, the second will come Tuesday.

"So, the combination of being really warm and dry, it showed up immediately on our fire weather conditions and they are about as dry as they can get. In fact record dry for November," said Tardy.

The up-coming storms will not even make a dent.

Tardy says we would need ten significant storms to get us back to average and 20 to get us back to normal.