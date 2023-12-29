MTS offering San Diegans free bus and trolley rides on New Year's Eve

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The weekend to ring in 2024 is here, which means people are planning how to get to their celebrations, and then of course, how to leave their celebrations.

Unfortunately, New Year's Eve is when the country see's the most DUIs, which is why the Metropolitan Transit System is offering the San Diegans an alternative to driving.

On New Year’s Eve, starting at 6 p.m., MTS will offer free rides on all its bus routes and trolley routes. The service will conclude at 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day; fares will also not be required during that time period.

The free trolley rides will be on the Green line, UC San Diego Blue, and Orange line.

For designated drivers, MTS is also offering free parking at its trolley and Rapid station lots.

When parking, San Diegans are asked to make sure to park only in painted spaces in the paved parking lot. Also, drivers are being informed to not exceed parking for more than 24 hours, as anything beyond can still be subject to being ticketed.

The organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), has one warning to designated drivers.

Kim Christianson, Program and Fund Development Manager for MADD Southern California said, "To be clear, not the friend who's had the least amount of drinks, the sober friend is somebody designated ahead of time who's taken on the responsibility to not participate in any alcohol usage or drug usage so you can get home safely."

Caltrans said DUIs often start with the saying, “I thought I was fine,” and its most recent data showed that more than 1,300 people have died from drunk driving each year, and most of them happen during the holidays.

The Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said New Year's Eve is the biggest night for DUIs in the U.S.

People's chances of getting a DUI arrest are 129% higher than average.

For more information about MTS' free bus and trolley routes on New Year's Eve, click here: https://www.sdmts.com/rider-info/events/new-years-eve.