MTS, NCTD propose first transit rate hike since 2009, up for SANDAG vote

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The first fare increase for the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit-San Diego Railroad since 2009 will go in front of the San Diego Association of Governments' Transportation Committee this summer, it was announced Thursday.

MTS' and NCTD's boards recommended the rate hike on Thursday to "help address their respective financial sustainability strategies," a statement from the agencies read.

If approved by SANDAG, fare increases are expected to take effect this fall in a phased approach over two years. The second increase will occur fall 2027.

"These fare increases are part of a wider set of strategies to push out a fiscal cliff in order to identify sustainable long-term funding solutions that preserve vital transit service for San Diego," the statement read.

The final fare proposals will head to committee in May or June.

In the recommendation, MTS and NCTD monthly passes would increase from $72 to $85 for adults and from $23 to $28 for senior, disabled and Medicare recipient riders later this year.

Phase two in 2027 would make monthly passes increase to $95 for adults and $30 for SDM. NCTD COASTER passes will change from a zone model to a flat-fare model this fall. COASTER one-way fares would reflect the current Zone 3 price of $6.50 for adults and $3.25 for SDM riders, while monthly COASTER passes would increase to $185 for adults and $60 for SDM riders.

For one-way rides, the proposal would increase rates from $2.5 to $3 this fall and $3.25 next year, $1.25 to $1.50 for SDM riders.

If passed, the fare increases would net MTS between $9-$14 million. Fare revenue accounts for 17% of MTS' operating budget -- $81 million out of a $470 million budget for FY26.

"Several factors have contributed to the current financial challenges facing MTS and NCTD, many of which mirror trends impacting transit agencies nationwide," the agencies' statement reads. "These factors include rising workforce costs, higher operating expenses, flat sales tax revenues and limited local funding."

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