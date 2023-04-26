Some San Diego bus drivers could walk off the job this week

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The union representing bus drivers on strike in Imperial County says San Diego drivers could walk off the job as a sign of solidarity this week, leaving people with disabilities who rely on MTS Access and minibus services in the lurch.

“It would hurt real bad because then you’d walk to the grocery store, and that’s six blocks,” said Gordon La Suer, a veteran who rides the minibus to get around.

La Suer, 85, was unaware of the possible work stoppage until being asked about it by ABC 10News reporter Austin Grabish at the Grantville trolley station Tuesday.

“I was going out to El Cajon tomorrow (now). I don’t think I will,” she said.

Teamsters Local 542, the union representing drivers in El Centro, said its workers went on strike Tuesday morning.

Secretary-Treasurer Jaime Vasquez said a strike in San Diego is not taking place, but drivers here may walk off the job as part of a sign of solidarity with their colleagues in El Centro.

“It’s not happening today, but it could happen tomorrow, it could happen on Friday, it could be on Saturday. It could be any time.”

Vasquez said the union has been fighting for better working conditions and higher pay and said several rounds of negotiations have still left drivers unsatisfied.

“The company did offer us another last and final offer, but it was just putting a little cherry on top of nothing.”

He said San Diego drivers who work for First Transit may go on their own strike if contract negotiations next month with the company aren’t successful.

“You know that you need to earn a lot more than maybe $20 an hour in San Diego to be able to make it,” Vasquez said.

MTS is warning passengers who use its Access or ride select minibus routes to plan ahead and make alternate plans.

First Transit is the contractor MTS uses for paratransit and a limited number of fixed route services using minibusses.