MTS holds free ride day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Wednesday is free ride day for the MTS. That means all rides are covered on buses, trolleys, coaster, sprinter and breeze services across the MTS and North County Transit District.

Officials say this is the fifth time they've held a free ride day, and they expect more than a quarter-million people to take advantage of it.

The MTS says it chose Wednesday because that's also California Clean Air Day, making it easier to cut downn on emissions from cars. In past free ride days, the MTS says they've seen as much as a 30% jump in ridership.

Some MTS riders say it's the perfect time to get a free ride, because the Padres have a wildcard game Wednesday night against the Atlanta Braves.

"If you're coming around game time it will take you more than a half an hour to get to downtown. It's crazy. If you have kiddos like I do, they love riding the trolley. So that's also part of the plan today," said Andres Chavarro, a local Padres fan. "I bought the ticket as soon as I could because I want him to have that experience. I think he's gonna remember that, hopefully for the rest of his life. And hopefully we win tonight."

MTS officials will be at the Old Town Transit Center from 6 to 8 Wednesday morning to answer people's questions about making the most of free ride day.

The MTS website has a commute cost calculator to see how much you can save by riding on public transit.

If you want to see the commute cost calculator for yourself, click here.