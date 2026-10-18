MTS Board Approves New Administrative Program for Fare Evasion

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System's Board of Directors Thursday approved a program that will the way in which the system will address fare evasion in an attempt to avoid criminal proceedings.

Thursday's action authorizes MTS to create an administrative review process for certain fare evasion and passenger conduct violations.

"My goal since I began advocating for this change in 2019 has been to prevent a missed transit fare from becoming a financial burden that follows someone for years," said Monica Montgomery Steppe, MTS chair pro tem and San Diego County Supervisor. "A $3 fare should not lead to hundreds or even thousands of dollars in fines and fees. This proposal would give people a more reasonable way to resolve minor violations without having to navigate the criminal court system."

Under the approved process, Thursday, unpaid citations could still be referred to a collection process, but the total penalty -- including late fees and collection fees -- would be limited to $125 per citation. The process would also provide options such as installment payments, deferred payments, and community service for those who cannot afford to pay.

According to MTS, implementation will not occur until Jan. 1, 2029. The transit system will begin the procurement process for the technology, equipment, and administrative services needed to support the new program.

"This is a significant step toward making fare enforcement fairer and more proportionate, particularly for people already struggling financially," Montgomery Steppe said.

In February 2025, MTS began enforcing citations for anyone without a valid fare.

Between May 2022 and July 2024, an analysis of MTS' fare collection estimated the agency lost between $17 million and $23 million in fare revenue due to evasion. This total came from an estimated 57,000 monthly riders not paying fares unless expressly checked by MTS officers -- a loss estimated to be between $17 million and $23 million for the agency.

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