Moved by pandemic fears, Carlsbad dad pens best-selling children's book

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) - A Carlsbad father and author of a new, best-selling children's book hopes his book can help young kids struggling during the pandemic.

“Imagination is an untapped power that we all have,” said Scott Feld.

The powers of imagination are front and center in the new children's book ‘Dax to the Max,’ by the first-time author.

Inspired by his 6-year-old son Dax, Feld—a certified kids life skills coach—wanted to help kids take on the fears of the pandemic.

“They are scared that they’re losing friends. They’re scared they’re losing themselves, in some ways, but mostly the unknown,” said Feld.

In the book, young Dax is confronted with his fear in the form of a bear in a dark cave. That's when Dax unleashes his super power, his imagination, to turn the bear into a cartoon bear.

“In the book, I use my imagination to make him funny!” said Dax.

“When they think about it in some other way, they can change the situation,” said Feld.

Feld says when it comes to the pandemic, masks can become reimagined as superhero masks. Instead of focusing on the scary, kids can envision something else.

“Yes, it’s there. The bear is there …. but could you imagine yourself still happy? And how can you do that? By doing the things that you love,” said Feld.

The book is resonating with kids since it was published last week, placing in the top 30 in several categories of children's books on Amazon's list of best sellers.

“If they’re afraid, they should use their imagination. Think about that same thing, but not as scary,” said Dax.

“Parents are saying this is timely and … this a book that really helps kids deal with fear.

I love that. It's amazing,“ said Feld.

‘Dax to the Max’ is available on Kindle and in paperback at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other booksellers

Feld hopes to publish a follow-up book focusing on confidence in about six months.