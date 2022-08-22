Mountain View-area police standoff ends nearly 30 hours later

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A Mountain View-area police standoff involving a man who allegedly threatened neighbors with a gun and then fired on responding officers, causing no injuries, has come to an end.

The standoff lasted nearly 30 hours.

The drama in the 4500 block of T Street began shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, when residents of the neighborhood just west of Interstate 805 and south of Ocean View Boulevard made 911 calls to report that a suspect had fired a shot while waving a pistol around and making menacing statements, according to the San Diego Police Department.

When patrol personnel arrived, the suspect fired at least one round in their direction and holed up in the house.

Police asked residents in the immediate area to remain in their homes while they tried to convince the man, whose name was not released, to disarm himself and surrender.

When he refused repeated orders to do so, a SWAT team was called in, police said.

The stalemate continued through the day and overnight, and ended Monday just before 3 p.m. when officers took the man into custody.

