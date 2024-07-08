Mountain lion cub hit by car released into wild after recovery at Ramona Wildlife Center

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A mountain lion cub struck by a car late last year has been released into the wild following seven months of rehabilitation at the San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center, it was announced Monday.

The young male was released by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife on June 26 in Ventura County, fitted with a satellite GPS collar for tracking.

The five-month-old cat came to San Diego Humane Society on Thanksgiving Day 2023. According to SDHS, he had presumably been hit by a vehicle the night before Thanksgiving and found on the side of a road in Simi Valley. Local animal services alerted Fish and Wildlife, which transported the cub to Santa Clarita, where veterinarians provided initial medical support.

When he arrived at San Diego Humane Society, x-rays found a fractured hind leg. He was also treated for dehydration, malnourishment and the veterinary team repaired the animal's left tibia, using a metal plate and 10 screws to realign the bones, a statement from the humane society read.

"For the next three weeks, the mountain lion was monitored via cameras in an indoor hospital enclosure, limiting human interaction and movement that could risk damage to the surgery site," the statement read.

Vets then performed a second surgery to revise the placement of the screws. The cub needed additional time to recover but was able to move to an outdoor enclosure for continued rehabilitation in mid-December. In January, veterinarians confirmed the fracture was healing well.

"This patient was a very special case because his surgeries involved a unique collaboration between Project Wildlife veterinarians and shelter veterinarians," said Dr. Jon Enyart, senior director of Project Wildlife at SDHS. "Being a teaching institution, we seize opportunities to share our skills across our wildlife and companion animal sides, ensuring every patient gets the highest quality medical care."

According to the organization, it was crucial for the cub to be fully recovered before his release, as mountain lions are apex predators. In the wild, mountain lion cubs may stay with their mothers up to 26 months, but usually separate after about 15 months.

At the Ramona Campus, which they have been operating since 2020, SDHS cares for native apex predators and birds of prey, including hawks, owls, eagles, coyotes, bears, bobcats and -- under special case-by-case authorization -- mountain lions.

