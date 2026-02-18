Mountain Empire Unified schools closed Wednesday due to high winds

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Severe weather conditions forced the closure of schools in the Mountain Empire Unified School District on Wednesday.

San Diego County Office of Education officials stated, “The safety of students and school staff is of the utmost importance to San Diego County school districts. Due to high winds, which make travel to and from school challenging, especially for high-profile vehicles such as school buses, schools in the Mountain Empire Unified School District will be closed today, Feb. 18.”

Officials said additional updates would be available on https://x.com/sandiegocoe.