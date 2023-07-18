Mountain biker who died during outing in Jacumba Mountains ID'd

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 24-year-old man who was overcome by an unidentified fatal medical emergency last weekend while on a desert mountain-biking outing with friends in the southeastern reaches of San Diego County.

Kai Torres Bronson of Otay Mesa complained to his companions of feeling fatigued after they rode from a meeting point near Interstate 8 to Goat Canyon Trestle in the Carrizo Gorge area of the Jacumba Mountains on Saturday, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office.

He then waited in that spot while one of his friends retrieved water for him, the agency reported. The pair then began their ride back to their initial meeting place, during which Torres Bronson collapsed several times, finally passing out on a stretch of railroad right-of-way at about 2:45 p.m., officials said.

In response to a 911 call from Torres Bronson's companion, paramedics arrived, began performing lifesaving measures and put the stricken biker into an ambulance. He was pronounced dead while being transported for a rendezvous with an air ambulance, according to the county agency.

A ruling on Torres Bronson's cause of death remained on hold Tuesday pending the completion of postmortem examinations.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral and memorial expenses.

