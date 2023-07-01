Watch Now
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Morena crash on Friars Road

Posted at 5:24 PM, Jun 30, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a Friday afternoon crash on Friars Road in Morena.

According to police, the 31-year-old man was riding a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the first westbound lane of Friars Road a little before 3 p.m. At the same time, a 30-year-old woman was driving a 2018 Honda Civic southbound on Donahue Street.

The woman started to turn left onto the eastbound lanes of Friars Road in front of the Harley Davidson, the police report states. The motorcyclist collided with the Honda's broadside, and first responders say he broke his pelvis in the process.

Police say the injuries are not life threatening, and alcohol was ruled out as a factor contributing to this crash. The woman told police she had some minor pain.

SDPD's traffic division is investigating the crash.

