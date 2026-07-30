Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in collision with vehicle near SeaWorld

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 41-year-old man riding a motorcycle near SeaWorld in San Diego suffered life-threatening injuries when he rear-ended a car that made a U-turn in front of him, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:29 p.m. Wednesday at the 300 block of Sea World Drive, according to San Diego Police Department Officer J. Perales.

The motorcycle rider was westbound in the left lane on a 1994 Harley Davidson when the 39-year-old man driving a 2007 Toyota Camry made a U-turn from eastbound to westbound against a red arrow, Perales said.

The motorcycle struck the rear of the Camry causing the rider to suffer bleeds in two areas of his brain, the officer said. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The crash was under investigation, Perales said.

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