Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in collision with minivan in University City

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 54-year-old man was seriously injured when his motorcycle collided with a minivan in San Diego's University City neighborhood, authorities said Monday.

The crash happened around 10:55 a.m. Sunday, when the motorcyclist split lanes on an eastbound 2014 Suzuki motorcycle and rear-ended a 2025 Toyota Sienna driven by a 30 year-old man as the light turned green at 4100 Governor Drive, near the intersection of Agee Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for a fractured left femur, fractured left hip and a head injury, the department reported.

The names of the parties involved were not immediately available.

Authorities urged anyone with further information about the crash to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

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