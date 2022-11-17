Watch Now
Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision with on-duty CBP agent

Posted at 7:58 AM, Nov 17, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities said Thursday a 56-year-old man suffered serious injuries when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle driven by an on-duty Customs and Border Protection agent in San Ysidro.

Th victim was traveling south on Otay Mesa Road with a green light just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday when a 44-year-old on-duty CBP agent traveling north on East Beyer Boulevard/Otay Mesa Road with a green light made a left turn into the motorcycle's path, causing the victim to collide with the car's right rear door, authorities said.

The 56-year-old was taken to the hospital after he suffered a fractured pelvis, dislocated femur, fractured right patella and pain to both upper arms, the San Diego Police Department said.

His injuries were considered non-life-threatening while alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor in this collision, SDPD said.

SDPD's Traffic Division was investigating the collision.

