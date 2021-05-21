Motorcyclist killed on Mission Valley freeway ramp

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorcyclist was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash on a Mission Valley freeway connector.

The two-wheeler rear-ended a Honda Civic that was parked on the right- hand shoulder of the ramp from northbound state Route 15 to westbound Interstate 8 shortly after 4 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

It was unclear why the driver of the car had pulled over alongside the connector, which remained closed due to the wreck as of 4:45 p.m., CHP public-affairs Officer Jim Bettencourt said.