Motorcyclist killed in Ocean Beach crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man died Monday in a motorcycle crash in Ocean Beach, according to San Diego Police.

Just before 1 a.m., the victim was riding a 2003 Ducati motorcycle westbound on Interstate 8 at a high rate of speed when he attempted to exit onto Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, police said.

SDPD officials reported the motorcyclist failed to stop or slow down while exiting the freeway, left the roadway, struck a raised barrier, and died at the scene.

Police said it is unknown if alcohol was a factor.

The victim was 25 to 30 years old, according to police.

SDPD's Traffic Division is investigating the fatal collision.