Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Motorcyclist killed in Lake Murray-area crash; woman taken into custody

lake_murray_motorcycle_crash_021323.jpg
KGTV
lake_murray_motorcycle_crash_021323.jpg
Posted at 10:49 AM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 13:49:43-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 67-year-old man died Monday after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in a Lake Murray intersection.

Just before 6 a.m. Monday, the man was riding his 1986 Yamaha SRX-6 motorcycle westbound on Navajo Road when a 51-year-old woman driving a 2020 Kia Soul ran through a red light, and continued into the intersection of Bisby Lake Avenue and Navajo Road, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The collision ejected the man from his motorcycle and caused him to hit the ground, the SDPD said.

Authorities arrived on the scene and rushed the victim to Sharp Memorial hospital where he died shortly after.

The 51-year-old woman was taken into custody and an investigation was ongoing, according to the department.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Free Family Fun!

Community Connection

Free Family Fun!