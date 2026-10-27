Motorcyclist killed in Kearny Mesa crash after striking streetlight pole

A 34-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle drifted off the roadway and struck a streetlight pole in San Diego's Kearny Mesa neighborhood, police said Tuesday.

The fatal crash took place at approximately 9 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the victim was riding a black and gray 2022 Yamaha MT-07 motorcycle southbound in the 4100 block of Kearny Mesa Road. For undetermined reasons, the driver drifted to the right and traveled over the south curb at the intersection of Othello Avenue and Kearny Mesa Road.

The motorcycle struck a streetlight pole at its base and knocked down a small tree. The rider was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the department reported.

Investigators urged anyone with information related to the crash to contact the SDPD or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-580-8477.

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